All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
SELECTShutterstock Select premium quality clip
Stock video
Panning medium shot of cheerful female executive in formal wear standing beside whiteboard and delivering financial report to team of businesspeople sitting in meeting room
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083328270
$399
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|Included
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|777.4 MB
|HD
|Included
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09In the Corporate Meeting Room: Female Analyst Uses Digital Interactive Whiteboard for Presentation to a Board of Executives, Lawyers, Investors they Applaud. Screen Shows Company Growth Data
4k00:11In the Corporate Meeting Room: Enthusiastic Director Uses Digital Interactive Whiteboard for Presentation and Delivers Powerful Speech to a Board of Executives. Everybody Cheers and Applauds
4k00:09In the Corporate Meeting Room: Female Executive Uses Digital Chroma Key Interactive Whiteboard for Presentation to a Board of Directors, Lawyers, Investors they Applaud. Green Mock-up Screen
4k00:18Late at Night in the Meeting Room: Confident Female Executive Director Leans on the Conference Table and Delivers Inspiring Speech to a Group of Businesspeople and Investors. Everybody Cheers
4k00:08Diverse business people corporate team professional audience group sit at conference table clap hands at presentation give applause at training meeting, corporate achievement success concept close up
hd00:10Positive skilled trainer makes presentation show line graph on flip chart, diverse audience applauding claps hands to speaker coach thanking for seminar and presentation appreciating lecturer concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Dolly-out shot of businessman in suit standing before whiteboard and delivering financial report to team of colleagues sitting around table in meeting room
4k00:17Handheld medium shot of African-American corporate manager delivering financial presentation during meeting
4k00:16Dolly-in shot of female executive in formal wear standing before whiteboard and showing financial data to team of colleagues sitting at table in meeting room during yearly financial review
4k00:06Portrait PAN of businesswoman in suit sitting at table in meeting room and listening to her colleagues talk, then turning towards camera with smile
4k00:05Tracking close up of group of businesspeople having conversation in office hall with elevators
4k00:08Tracking shot of businessmen and businesswomen in suits exiting elevator and walking towards their office
4k00:10PAN medium shot of female and male corporate managers in formal wear sitting at table in conference room and having discussion about work