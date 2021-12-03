All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
SELECTShutterstock Select premium quality clip
Stock video
Dolly-out shot of businessman in suit standing before whiteboard and delivering financial report to team of colleagues sitting around table in meeting room
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083317413
399 $US
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|Included
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|Included
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21African american coach gives corporate presentation for businesspeople in office, dark skinned businessman presents new business plan on whiteboard, speaking to clients listening speaker at meeting
hd00:21Female executive leader coach presenter giving lecture presentation in modern office boardroom for corporate employees group, speaker mentor explaining training professional team at business seminar
hd00:08Businessman presenting new project to diverse partners with flip chart, team leader giving presentation to multiracial colleagues in boardroom, corporate business training, making offer to investors
hd00:21African businessman presenting business offer to partners, black man giving presentation to clients at meeting in conference room, dark skinned team leader reporting about work result with whiteboard
hd00:19Confident businessman giving drawing presentation on flipchart to colleagues in boardroom, executive manager showing explaining new company strategy, business coach training employees in office
hd00:09Businessman company representative present to client investors positive increasing sales shown on line graph on flip chart, business coach teaching multi-ethnic trainees during lecture seminar concept
4k00:21Multi-Ethnic Corporate Staff Listening to Sales Seminar by Afro-American Boss Businesswoman Negotiating inside Corporate Boardroom. Meeting. Brainstorming.
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Medium shot of male executive in suit sitting at his desk in office and having conversation with businessman and businesswoman
4k00:06Tracking shot of diverse team of businesspeople standing in office hall and listening to male executive talk about important issues
4k00:09Tracking mid-section of businesswomen discussing documents during financial meeting in conference room
4k00:06Portrait PAN of businesswoman in suit sitting at table in meeting room and listening to her colleagues talk, then turning towards camera with smile
4k00:05Tracking close up of group of businesspeople having conversation in office hall with elevators
4k00:15Medium shot of businessmen and businesswoman in formal wear sitting at table in conference room and having discussion about work
4k00:09Dolly-out shot of happy male executive delivering news of successful year of company to team of businesspeople, then smiling as they are applauding
Related video keywords
african-americananalysisblackbudgetbusinessbusinessmenbusinesspeoplebusinesswomencaucasianceochartscolleaguescomputerconferencecorporatecoworkersdiverseemployeesexecutivefinancesformal weargraphsjoblaptopmanagersmeetingmulti-ethnicofficeprofessional occupationprofitreportreviewroomsuittalkingwhiteboardworkplace