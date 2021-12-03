 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0
SELECT
Shutterstock Select premium quality clip

Stock video

Tracking shot of successful male CEO in suit and glasses standing by window in office and laughing while typing on mobile phone

P

By Pressmaster

  • Stock footage ID: 1083300214
$399
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4KIncluded3840 × 2160MOV163.3 MB
HDIncluded1920 × 1080MOV6.2 MB

Related stock videos

Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
4k00:10Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
Caucasian Businessman in a Suit is Using a Smartphone on a Street in Downtown. Other Office People Walk Past. He Smiles and Looks Successful. He's Browsing the Web on his Device.
4k00:16Caucasian Businessman in a Suit is Using a Smartphone on a Street in Downtown. Other Office People Walk Past. He Smiles and Looks Successful. He's Browsing the Web on his Device.
Female executive leader coach presenter giving lecture presentation in modern office boardroom for corporate employees group, speaker mentor explaining training professional team at business seminar
hd00:21Female executive leader coach presenter giving lecture presentation in modern office boardroom for corporate employees group, speaker mentor explaining training professional team at business seminar
Rear back view feet of businessman commuting to work. Confident guy in leather shoes and suit being on his way to office building
4k00:21Rear back view feet of businessman commuting to work. Confident guy in leather shoes and suit being on his way to office building
Close up of the hands of top managers in business suits, shake hands with each other, against the window in the office, agree to a deal or say hello. Slow motion, unrecognizable person
4k00:08Close up of the hands of top managers in business suits, shake hands with each other, against the window in the office, agree to a deal or say hello. Slow motion, unrecognizable person
Close-up of the legs of a business man in black shoes and a suit walking confidently around the city to work in the office. Business and finance concept. Slow motion.
hd00:10Close-up of the legs of a business man in black shoes and a suit walking confidently around the city to work in the office. Business and finance concept. Slow motion.
Thoughtful Businessman in a Suit Standing in His Office, Looking out of the Window and Contemplating Next Big Business Contract. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Thoughtful Businessman in a Suit Standing in His Office, Looking out of the Window and Contemplating Next Big Business Contract. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Attractive Leader of the Corporate Standing by the Interactive Board making Presentation of Project. Successful Teamwork. Business People Applauding sitting in the Meeting Room.
4k00:12Attractive Leader of the Corporate Standing by the Interactive Board making Presentation of Project. Successful Teamwork. Business People Applauding sitting in the Meeting Room.
Same model in other videos
Tracking medium shot of African-American businessman with tablet and Caucasian manager with laptop sitting at table in meeting room and working
4k00:08Tracking medium shot of African-American businessman with tablet and Caucasian manager with laptop sitting at table in meeting room and working
Medium shot of male executive in suit sitting at his desk in office and having conversation with businessman and businesswoman
4k00:24Medium shot of male executive in suit sitting at his desk in office and having conversation with businessman and businesswoman
Tracking shot of diverse team of businesspeople standing in office hall and listening to male executive talk about important issues
4k00:06Tracking shot of diverse team of businesspeople standing in office hall and listening to male executive talk about important issues
Over shoulder shot of businessman discussing finances with female executive in suit during meeting
4k00:14Over shoulder shot of businessman discussing finances with female executive in suit during meeting
PAN portrait of businessman in suit making notes during meeting in conference room, then turning to camera
4k00:06PAN portrait of businessman in suit making notes during meeting in conference room, then turning to camera
Medium shot of businessmen and businesswoman in formal wear sitting at table in conference room and having discussion about work
4k00:15Medium shot of businessmen and businesswoman in formal wear sitting at table in conference room and having discussion about work
Dolly-out shot of happy male executive delivering news of successful year of company to team of businesspeople, then smiling as they are applauding
4k00:09Dolly-out shot of happy male executive delivering news of successful year of company to team of businesspeople, then smiling as they are applauding
Dolly-out shot of businessman in suit standing before whiteboard and delivering financial report to team of colleagues sitting around table in meeting room
4k00:20Dolly-out shot of businessman in suit standing before whiteboard and delivering financial report to team of colleagues sitting around table in meeting room

Related video keywords