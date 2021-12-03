0
Stock video
4k AERIAL with beautiful winter forest
M
By Milosz_G
- Stock footage ID: 1083287824
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|116.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|51.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
4k00:20Winter season snowy mountain forest aerial shot / Breathtaking natural landscape, frozen forest and dark mountain river
4k00:16Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
4k00:26Beautiful Winter Aerial Flight Over Mountain Chain Landscape Swiss Alps Adventure Hiking Trekking Ski Vacation Travel Concept UHD 4K
4k00:24Moving white clouds blue sky scenic aerial view. Drone flies high back in blue sky through the fluffy clouds in the evening at the bright sun. Sun is hidden behind the clouds at sunset the fog. Nature
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:30South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialaerial landscapeaerial viewaerobackgroundbeautifulbeautybluechristmascinematiccoldcovereddaydronedrone viewenvironmentflightflyforestfrostfrozenicelandscapelaplandlapland wintermountainnaturalnatureoutdooroverpineruralscenicseasonskysnowsnowysunnytoptraveltreetreesviewweatherwhitewinterwinter landscapewoodwoods