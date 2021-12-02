All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Mid-section close up tracking shot of unrecognizable businessman and businesswoman in suits talking and shaking hands in office
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083278446
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|397.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19PAN with mid-section of bearded businessman in suit and his male business partner in glasses reading contracts, then shaking hands as female Asian corporate lawyer talking and asking questions
4k00:13Mid-section shot with PAN and rack focus of hands of male executive gesturing and pointing at his wristwatch while discussing work on meeting; focus on wrinkled hands of senior businessman
4k00:10Male and female colleagues shaking hands. Split screen collage of multiethnic professional business people shaking hands. Business deal concept
4k00:10Cropped shot of business colleagues shaking hands. Split screen collage of multiethnic professional business people shaking hands. Business deal concept
4k00:07Side close up view of employees typing on their computers using keyboards in light modern office. Profession concept, modern technologies, working hard. Making money, workaholics
hd00:22PAN with mid-section of businessman in suit holding tablet and shaking hands with businesswoman before panoramic window, then discussing work
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Side high section view of diverse business people sitting and raising hands in the business seminar.
4k00:12Tracking mid-section close up of unrecognizable businessman in suit sitting at table in meeting room and typing on laptop
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Tracking medium shot of African-American businessman with tablet and Caucasian manager with laptop sitting at table in meeting room and working
4k00:23Dolly-out shot of female executive in suit standing at head of table in conference room and talking to businesspeople during meeting
4k00:24Medium shot of male executive in suit sitting at his desk in office and having conversation with businessman and businesswoman
4k00:15Medium shot of businessmen and businesswoman in formal wear sitting at table in conference room and having discussion about work
4k00:06Tracking shot of diverse team of businesspeople standing in office hall and listening to male executive talk about important issues
4k00:09Dolly-out shot of happy male executive delivering news of successful year of company to team of businesspeople, then smiling as they are applauding
4k00:16Dolly-in shot of female executive in formal wear standing before whiteboard and showing financial data to team of colleagues sitting at table in meeting room during yearly financial review