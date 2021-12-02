0
Stock video
Moving macro close-up. A businessman is typing on a laptop keyboard. Work, Writing Emails, Stock market analysis, Stock quotes
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083268342
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|496.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Alternative macro close up of an young businessman hands busy working on laptop or computer keyboard for send emails and surf on a web browser.
4k00:28Woman freelancer working on laptop at home-office. Close up of female hands opening and closing computer with one hand. Businesswoman writing business letter at work. Dolly shot of typing on keyboard
4k00:20Close up shot of an young business woman's hands busy working on laptop or computer keyboard for send emails and surf on a web browser late hour at night.
4k00:24Woman typing on laptop keyboard in the office. Close up woman hands writing on laptop computer keyboard. home, freelancer, project, writing, communication, digital, monitor, notebook, student creative
hd00:10Extreme close-up hands of unrecognizable hacker programmer working typing on keyboard laptop computer at dark room. Freelancer using laptop working from home, soft blue color. Shooing in slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
analysisanalyzingbusinesschartcloseupcommunicationcomputerconceptdatadeskdiagrameconomyeducationexchangefinancefinancialgraphgrowthhandsinternetinvestmentkeyboardlaptopmarketmarketingmodernnotebookofficeonlinereportscreensearchstocksuccesstabletechnologytouchtradetypingunrecognizableusingwirelesswomanworkworkingworkplacewriterwriting