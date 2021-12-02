0
Stock video
Kid playing and stroking baby doll's head. Scary doll with a pink hat and scary eyes. baby doll held by a child. horror movie. children's game
d
By danpun
- Stock footage ID: 1083265600
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|42.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Young mother taking care, brushing hair of little daughter child girl in modern living room, kid playing with toy doll, family spending free time indoors at home. Beauty, childhood and house concept
4k00:311970s USA Velvet & Crissy Doll by Ideal Toy Corporation. Young Girls with Animatronic Doll Wave from Window. 4K Overscan of Archival 16mm Film of Vintage Television Commercial Advertisment
4k00:26A little girl hugs her favorite toy. A child plays with a Teddy bear. A soft toy in the hands of a baby. A happy kid plays in the Park with a toy and dreams.
Related video keywords
babybaby-dollbad childhoodbaldcarechildchildhoodchildren gameconceptcreepycreepy dollcutedarkdemondiaperdolldolls headdollyevilevil toyfacefeedingfrighteninggameghostlygirlhauntedheadhorrorinfantinnocencekidkindergartenlittlelovenightmarishnostalgicpinkplasticplaypuppetrubberscary dollsmallsmilespookyterrible childhoodtoytraumatisedvintage