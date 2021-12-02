0
Stock video
Kid playing with doll. Scary doll with pink hat and scary eyes. baby doll help by a child. horror movie
d
By danpun
- Stock footage ID: 1083265594
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|74.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Time lapse in a little girls room viewing through the window looking at the sky and passing clouds
4k00:16Kid playing baby doll's head, putting on a pink hat. Scary doll with a pink hat and scary eyes. baby doll held by a child. horror movie. children's game
4k00:08Kid playing and stroking baby doll's head. Scary doll with a pink hat and scary eyes. baby doll held by a child. horror movie. children's game
hd00:05Knitted toy for children. A handmade knitted bunny in pastel shades of beige and pink lies on bed and mom picks it up with her hands. Crochet toys. Soft toy made of threads. Cotton toys for newborns.
Related video keywords
babybaby-dollbad childhoodbaldcarechildchildhoodchildren gameconceptcreepycreepy dollcutedarkdemondolldolls headdollyevilevil toyfacefeedingfreakfrighteninggameghostlygirlhauntedheadhorrorinfantinnocencekidkindergartenlittlelovenightmarishnostalgicpinkplasticplaypuppetrubberscary dollsmallsmilespookyterrible childhoodtoytraumatisedvintage