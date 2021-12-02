 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

beautiful interior, dolly shot. a huge chandelier on a high glass ceiling and a classic gilded candlestick with warm electric lamps. interior design looks like a royal hall 9.23.2021 Kyiv, Ukraine

D

By DVKi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083249640
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV138.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV42.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Related stock videos

Huge outdoor chandelier taken from below
4k00:12Huge outdoor chandelier taken from below
Panning on a huge crystal lamp
hd00:22Panning on a huge crystal lamp

Related video keywords