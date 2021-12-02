 
0

Stock video

Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: Area of the platter pull for skiers, the low point. The Tuutari Park is modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares, with 6 slopes

K

By Kekyalyaynen

  • Stock footage ID: 1083248968
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV967.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV38.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.6 MB

