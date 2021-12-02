0
Stock video
Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: Area of the platter pull for skiers, the low point. The Tuutari Park is modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares, with 6 slopes
K
By Kekyalyaynen
- Stock footage ID: 1083248968
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|967.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|38.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23RUSSIA, LENINGRAD REGION TUUTARI PARK, JANUARY 2, 2016: Work ski lifts to transport people on a steep trail to the top of the ski
4k00:18RUSSIA, LENINGRAD REGION TUUTARI PARK, JANUARY 2, 2016: children and adults engaged in winter sports in the ski lodge Riding on mountain slopes on snowboards and skis
4k00:15Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: Top of the one of six ski slopes in the Tuutari Park. It is small modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares, with 6 slopes
4k00:11Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: Snowboarder attaches a snowboard, preparing to descend the ski slope. The Tuutari Park is modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares, with 6 slopes
4k00:10Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: A snowboarder prepares to descend the ski slope, straightens the snowboard bindings. The Tuutari Park is modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares
4k00:08Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: Adults, teens and children queue for the ski lift in Tuutari Park. It is modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares, with 6 illuminated slopes
4k00:13Saint-Petersburg, Russia-circa Feb, 2021: Queue for the drag lift. Ski resort Tuutari Park. It is modern ski complex with an area of 50 hectares, with 6 illuminated slopes
Related video keywords
activeactivitycablewaycoldcrowdfunhillholidayleisurelifestyleliftlinemanymountainmountainsnorthnorthernparkpeoplequeuerecreationresortrideroperopewayrussianseasonserviceskiskiersslopesnowsnowboarderssnowboardingsnowysportstandingstationtourismtouristtransporttransportationturntuutarivacationwaitingwhitewinterwintertime