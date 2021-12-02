0
Stock video
Port of IJmuiden, the Netherlands - 11 22 2021: Aerial view of DFDS Seaways cruise ferry ship King Seaways arriving at the port of IJmuiden.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083248686
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|217.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:46Aerial top view video of crowded open sun deck with large pool and facilities of unidentified cruise ship liner docked in port of Piraeus, Attica, Greece
4k00:08Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands - 12 22 2020: Aerial view of roller coaster onboard Carnival Cruise Line cruise ship Mardi Grass. It is the first arrival at Rotterdam for cruise ship Mardi Grass.
4k00:12A fishing boat moors into the harbor as seen from above. Aerial view of a vessel passing by small crafts within turquoise ocean waters. High quality 4k footage
4k00:12Top aerial zooming out view of wooden pier with tourists going on boat board. Calm azure ocean. Gili Air island, Indonesia
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewboatbow wavecruisecruise ferrycruise linercruiseferrydfdsdfds seawaysdroneeuropeferryferry lineferry shipferryboatharborharbourholidayhollandijmuidenjourneykinglinerluxurymaritimenauticalpassengerpassenger shippassenger transportportsailing shipseasea transportseawaysship bowshippingshoreskythe netherlandstourismtransporttravelvacationvesselviewvoyagewater