0
Stock video
Kiev, Ukraine - November 16,2021: iPhone 11 with green screen stands statically horizontally against the background of a multicolored background. copy space. High quality 4k footage
V
By VVVproduct
- Stock footage ID: 1083248008
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|160.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Professional Ecology Engineer holding futuristic gadget cheching efficiency data of wind turbines on background. Future eco technology concept, augmented reality of industrial future development.
4k00:15Modern Technological Cnc Cutting Power Action on Metallic Horizontal Ironwork Object Hot Gas. Making Industrial Details in Computer Program Heavy Industry. Cut Metal Material Laser Burn Closeup Shot
4k00:12Green Screen and Chroma Key of Tablet Computer. Business Man Holding Mobile PC Close-Up. Greenscreen of Chromakey Mockup with Tracking Markers. Office Worker Shopping at Web Store or Working on Pad
4k00:13Optical Microscope in dark backround. Microscope is used for conducting planned, research experiments, educational demonstrations in medical and clinical laboratories.
hd00:32Modern Technological Cnc Cutting Power Action on Metallic Horizontal Ironwork Object Hot Gas. Making Industrial Details in Computer Program Heavy Industry. Cut Metal Material Laser Burn Closeup Shot
hd00:34Close-up shot of empty moving staircase running up and down. Modern escalator stairs, which moves indoor.
4k00:14Digital grid over the surface of the night planet earth. A futuristic, global plexus network that covers the entire planet.