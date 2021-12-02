0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young man blogger puts mobile phone with tripod onto table to record video of new books in light hallway of public library on February 25 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083247753
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|396.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Closeup attentive girl affectionately strokes hand of beloved man driving safely modern automobile
hd00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - AUGUST 29 2017: Young smiling man talks on microphone from spectator stands in large modern conference hall on August 29 in Kazan
4k00:16KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young bearded man blogger turns on camera and conducts streaming presenting new novel in light hallway of public library on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Handsome young man in black polo neck sweater answers phone call sitting at table in light hallway of public library on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young man with beard in black polo neck sweater comes to take new novel from high rack spending time in library hall on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Red head woman journalist interviews young bearded man specialist in contemporary library hall mobile phone view on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:11KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young bearded man turns book pages and talks sitting in comfortable armchair by bookshelves in contemporary library on February 25 in Kazan