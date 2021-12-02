0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Assistant adjusts smartphone camera while journalist and young author sit in armchairs before interview in public library on February 25 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083247741
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|378.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young author turns new book before operator with smartphone camera shooting writer in public library corridor on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young man presents new book sitting in armchair while camera operator using smartphone shoots host in public library hallway on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Skilled camera operator cleans smartphone to shoot man reader walking fast across large public library hallway on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Man takes camera holder from case and visitor turns pages of book before smartphone camera in public library footages change on February 25 in Kazan
Related video keywords
academyadjustarmchairassistantauthorbloggerbookbookshelfbookstorecameracameramancaucasiancleverconductcreativityequipmentguyhallwayhipsterintelligentinterviewjournalistkazanknowledgelearnleisurelibrarylifestylemanmillennialnovelpresentpresentationprojectpublicreadsitsmartphonestreamstudiostudytatarstanwomanwriteryoungyouth