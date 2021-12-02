 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Assistant adjusts smartphone camera while journalist and young author sit in armchairs before interview in public library on February 25 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1083247741
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV378.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young author turns new book before operator with smartphone camera shooting writer in public library corridor on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young author turns new book before operator with smartphone camera shooting writer in public library corridor on February 25 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young man presents new book sitting in armchair while camera operator using smartphone shoots host in public library hallway on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Young man presents new book sitting in armchair while camera operator using smartphone shoots host in public library hallway on February 25 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Skilled camera operator cleans smartphone to shoot man reader walking fast across large public library hallway on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Skilled camera operator cleans smartphone to shoot man reader walking fast across large public library hallway on February 25 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Man takes camera holder from case and visitor turns pages of book before smartphone camera in public library footages change on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:10KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Man takes camera holder from case and visitor turns pages of book before smartphone camera in public library footages change on February 25 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Camera operator shoots man actor in stylish clothes walking fast across large public library hallway with bookshelves on February 25 in Kazan
4k00:07KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25 2021: Camera operator shoots man actor in stylish clothes walking fast across large public library hallway with bookshelves on February 25 in Kazan

Related video keywords