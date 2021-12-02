 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

VINNITSA, UKRAINE - AUGUST 2021: Aerial shot of the traffic crossing busy intersection at city

D

By Denis Hrishyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1083247645
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.2 MB

Related stock videos

Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
4k00:05Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
Aerial View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway,shanghai Yan'an East Road Overpass,Timelapse of driving & cars racing by with streaking lights trail at night. gh2_07405
hd00:12Aerial View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway,shanghai Yan'an East Road Overpass,Timelapse of driving & cars racing by with streaking lights trail at night. gh2_07405
Aerial view of road junction with moving cars. Road interchange or highway intersection with busy urban traffic speeding on the road.
4k00:18Aerial view of road junction with moving cars. Road interchange or highway intersection with busy urban traffic speeding on the road.
SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN - CIRCA MARCH 2019 : Aerial view around SHIBUYA scramble crossing. Busy crowded area in Tokyo. Wide view slow motion shot.
hd00:59SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN - CIRCA MARCH 2019 : Aerial view around SHIBUYA scramble crossing. Busy crowded area in Tokyo. Wide view slow motion shot.
Highway cloverleaf interchange intersection (junction) with ramps, heavy traffic, aerial hyperlapse. A cloverleaf typical two-level, four-way interchange.
4k00:12Highway cloverleaf interchange intersection (junction) with ramps, heavy traffic, aerial hyperlapse. A cloverleaf typical two-level, four-way interchange.
New York City Aerial v13 Vertical shot looking down over Midtown Manhattan heading west just after sunset.
hd00:30New York City Aerial v13 Vertical shot looking down over Midtown Manhattan heading west just after sunset.
time lapse,Aerial View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway,shanghai Yan'an East Road Overpass,driving racing by with streaking lights trail & super long exposures. gh2_07478
hd00:12time lapse,Aerial View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway,shanghai Yan'an East Road Overpass,driving racing by with streaking lights trail & super long exposures. gh2_07478
Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in city at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban area. 4K hyperlapse
4k00:08Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in city at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban area. 4K hyperlapse

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
4k00:23Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View hyperlapse of busy car traffic on roundabout around Selamat Datang monument in Jakarta at night, motion time lapse hyper lapse - Jakarta, Indonesia in 2021
4k00:07Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View hyperlapse of busy car traffic on roundabout around Selamat Datang monument in Jakarta at night, motion time lapse hyper lapse - Jakarta, Indonesia in 2021
Los Angeles, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of traffic on I-405. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:26Los Angeles, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of traffic on I-405. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.

Related video keywords