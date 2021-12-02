0
Stock video
Editorial use only; a man using a strimmer to cut grass, taken at Sakon Nakhon, Thailand in December 2021.
J
- Stock footage ID: 1083247633
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|321.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|259.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|51.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Man using scissors to remove the word can't to read I can do it concept for self belief, positive attitude and motivation
4k00:29Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
4k00:23Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
hd00:27Man works circular saw. Sparks fly from hot metal. Man hard worked over the steel. Close-up slow motion shot in garage
hd00:20Woman cutting word IMPOSSIBLE to read POSSIBLE. Female hand using scissor to express motivation and encouragement objective. Concept of think positive, self belief and success of achievement
4k00:10Cute little african american boy and girl help parents cutting fresh vegetables tomatoes pepper for healthy salad, happy mixed race family mom dad and kids girls cooking together in modern kitchen
4k00:15In the Kitchen: Family of Four Cooking Together Healthy Dinner. Mother, Father, Little Boy and Girl, Preparing Salads, Washing and Cutting Vegetables. Cute Children Helping their Caring Parents
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Famous Chef Works in a Big Restaurant Kitchen with His Help. Kitchen is Full of Food, Vegetables and Boiling Dishes. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Time-Lapse Panoramic Shot of Big Restaurant Kitchen and Three Chefs Working. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Famous Chef and His Staff Working in a Big Restaurant Kitchen. Place Has Clean Modern Design. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Related video keywords
activityadultagricultureautumnbackgroundbeautifulbrushcarecutcuttereditorial use onlyengineequipmentfarmerfieldforestgardengardenergardener workgardeninggrassgrass cuttergrass trimmergreengunjoblandscapelawnmowermachinemaintenancemalemanmowermowingnatureoutdooroutdoorspersonstring trimmersummertechnologytooltrimtrimmertrimmingweedworkworkeryard