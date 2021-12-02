0
Stock video
UKRAINE, DNEPR, JULY 17, 2021: Male, Pilot Driving a Sports Car. Driving on Buggy on the tarmac road at the airfield. The finish. The point of arrival of the car. Extreme sport. Active leisure. 4K.
J
- Stock footage ID: 1083247333
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|54.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1970s: A convertible peels away through a dirt path. A woman drives an orange VW Beetle. A young woman drives a convertible. A brown, covered convertible drives down a street.
hd00:13UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1970s: Busy highway. A POV perspective from the hood driving down the highway. Man drives car through a suburban neighborhood. VW Beetle drives through a suburban neighborhood.
4k00:09MILLERSBURG, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18th 2016: Dairy cow pasturing on meadow field in front of a agricultural farmhouse in traditional Amish village. Vintage horse-drawn buggy driving on the road
hd00:221970s: Dune buggy wheels. Buggy drives up hill. Buggy jumps on hill. Hands on steering wheel. skids on sand.
hd00:05SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - FEBRUARY 15 Driving the buggy on the sand track on February 15 2015 in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
4k00:12MILLERSBURG, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18th 2016: Driving past beautiful white wooden houses in scenic agricultural Amish village in the Ohio countryside. Amish people traveling in horse-drawn buggy
hd00:11SAN PABLO CITY, LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES, JULY 4, 2016: Golf car moving out become a transport utility in huge resorts and function halls, people riding
Related video keywords
4kaccelerationactionbuggycarcaucasianclose upcompetitioncontrolcoursedesertdriftingdrivedrivingdustengineeventextremehigh-speedinstructorinteriorjourneymotionmotormotorsportmovementoff roadoffroadoutdoorspersonpointpowerquickracerrallyrecreationalrideroadsandspeedsportsteeringtechnologytraffictubularvehicleway