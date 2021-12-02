 
0

Stock video

HO CHI MINH CITY, SAI GON, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 6th 2021: 4K Aerial Time Lapse Sunset Day to Night Downtown Sai Gon

N

By Nguyen Hoang Buu Van

  • Stock footage ID: 1083247300
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV851.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.3 MB

