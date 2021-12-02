 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Zacatecas, Mexico, 17 September, 2021: Cable car on La Bufa hill in Zacatecas, Teleferico La Bufa, taking tourists on a scenic panoramic ride above the historic colonial Zacatecas city center

e

By eskystudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083246688
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4241.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.7 MB

Related video keywords