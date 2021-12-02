 
Stock video

Mazatlan, Mexico-10 March, 2020: Aerial iew of Mazatlan sea promenade, El Malecon, with ocean lookouts, tourist beaches and scenic landscapes. It connects Old Mazatlan with Hotel Zone Zona Hotelera

e

By eskystudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083246682
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4357.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV96.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19 MB

