0
Stock video
serving a restaurant dish with seafood, tomatoes, seaweed and rice chips, wide angle, close-up. professional chef finishes preparing salad, puts ingredients on a plate February, 2014, Donetsk, Ukraine
D
By DVKi
- Stock footage ID: 1083246457
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|244.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Traditional Japanese food. close-up. Sushi Chef decorates with sauce freshly cooked sushi rolls, served on a beautiful plate . art serving in a restaurant.
4k00:09Hands young woman in cafe eating sushi with chopsticks meal maki food healthy lunch roll seafood cuisine fish japanese girl lifestyle dish delicious slow motion
Related video keywords
algabusinesscafecafe restaurantchefclose upclose-upcookcookingcuisineculinarydeliciousdinnerdishfinishedfoodfreshfrying panglovesgourmetgreenhandsingredientskitchenmalemanmealpeoplepersonplatepreparationpreparingprofessionalprofessional chefputsredrestaurantrice chipssaladseafoodseawareseaweedserveshrimptastyteamtomatoeswhitewide angle