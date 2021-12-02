 
Stock video

Saint-Petersburg, Russia - June 18, 2019: Lakhta Center. Gazprom headquarters, Aerial View Hyperlapse

By Maykova Galina

  • Stock footage ID: 1083244597
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV293 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

