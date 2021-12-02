 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Selective focus on newly planted Papaya Tree

K

By KirtyGupta16

  • Stock footage ID: 1083241054
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP417.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Papaya trees with hanging fruits in farm garden organic agriculture in Asia.
4k00:12Papaya trees with hanging fruits in farm garden organic agriculture in Asia.
Farmer harvesting papaya fruit
hd00:12Farmer harvesting papaya fruit
Papaya Trees In A Tropical Plantation
hd00:20Papaya Trees In A Tropical Plantation
Papaya plantation in south Asia. Many fresh green fruits hang from green trees
hd00:05Papaya plantation in south Asia. Many fresh green fruits hang from green trees
aerial view green landscape and farmers hut
4k00:31aerial view green landscape and farmers hut
papaya tree with bunch of fruits.Branch with tropical fruits.
hd00:10papaya tree with bunch of fruits.Branch with tropical fruits.
close-up to cutting papaya fruit
hd00:06close-up to cutting papaya fruit
Bunch of yellow papayas hanging from the tree
4k00:10Bunch of yellow papayas hanging from the tree

Related video keywords