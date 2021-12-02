0
Stock video
Selective Focus On Yellow Pot Marigold Flower, Winter season flowers
K
By KirtyGupta16
- Stock footage ID: 1083241051
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|14.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Calendula officinalis, the pot marigold, ruddles, common marigold or Scotch marigold. Orange Flower of calendula close up. Calendula is medicinal plant in garden.
hd00:16Marigold flowers close up slide shot. Calendula officinalis plant. Growing marigolds plantations
Related video keywords
agricultureannual plantanti-inflammatorybackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanybrightbudcalendulacalendula officinaliscalms downcloseupdaisydelightfulfieldflorafloralflowergardengardeninggreengreeneryisolatedleafleavesmarigoldmarigold flowermedicinal herbnaturalnatureorangepetalplantpotpot marigoldprettyseasonseasonsspringstemsummersunsunflowersunnyvibrantyellow