0
Stock video
Professional two Asian lady with casual wear protection glove surgical mask hold tablet check stock inventory prepare packing shirt product sent customer. New business opportunity after the COVID-19.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083240043
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|17.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:34Female manager supervisor wearing face mask using digital tablet talking to male courier holding shipping parcels boxes discuss delivery walking in warehouse. Covid 19 safety social distance at work.
4k00:16Young Caucasian woman worker using tablet to check availability of plants. Attractive male florist talking to collegue and taking inventory of flowers. Business, commerce, technology concept.
4k00:23Hardworking male and female florists working in flower store. Handsome man is using tablet to take inventory while beautiful woman holding flowers and looking into gadget, Business concept. Covid-19.
4k00:16Professional attractive cheerful two Asian lady owner teen with casual surgical mask hold tablet check stock inventory product control delivery goods to customer order prepare for covid-19 pandemic.
4k00:11Professional two Asian lady with casual wear protection glove surgical mask hold tablet check stock inventory prepare packing shirt product sent customer. New business opportunity after the COVID-19.
4k00:21Professional attractive cheerful two Asian lady owner teen with casual surgical mask hold tablet check stock inventory product control delivery goods to customer order prepare for covid-19 pandemic.
4k00:25Professional attractive cheerful two Asian lady owner teen with casual surgical mask hold tablet check stock inventory product control delivery goods to customer order prepare for covid-19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:19Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
4k00:16Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:28Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
4k00:17Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
Related video keywords
adultasiaboxbusinessbusinesswomanclothescomputercoronaviruscoviddeliverydeskdigitalecommerceemployeeentrepreneurfemalegirlhappyhomeinventorylaptopmaskmerchandiseofficeonlineorderownerpackagepaperworkparcelpartnerpeoplepreparingproductretailsellershelvesshipmentshippingshopshopkeepersmallstartupstoretabletwomanwomenworkworkeryoung