0
Stock video
Professional attractive cheerful two Asian lady owner teen with casual surgical mask hold tablet check stock inventory product control delivery goods to customer order prepare for covid-19 pandemic.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083240040
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|18.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
4k00:19Mature female warehouse worker volunteer wearing face mask working in shipping delivery charitable stock organization packing donations box. Covid 19 coronavirus donating and volunteering concept.
4k00:19Mature female warehouse worker volunteer wearing face mask working in shipping delivery charitable stock organization packing donations box. Covid 19 coronavirus donating and volunteering concept.
4k00:08Older mature female entrepreneur small business owner stock worker wearing face mask using sanitizer cleaning hands preparing working in shipping delivery warehouse office. Covid 19 coronavirus safety
4k00:12Asian lady with a protective mask in front of the camera preparing some box of shoes and scanning she is in quarantine Coronavirus 2019
4k00:10Coffee shop concept of 4k Resolution. The employee is handing the payment machine to the customer for scanning.
4k00:12Professional attractive cheerful two Asian lady owner teen with casual surgical mask hold tablet keep social distance stand together wait for customer in her shop. Reopening a Business After COVID-19.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:19Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
4k00:16Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:28Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
4k00:17Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
Related video keywords
adultasiabusinessbusinesswomancheckclothescollegecoronacoronaviruscoviddigitalecommerceemployeeentrepreneurfemalegirlhappyhomeinventoryladymanagermaskmerchantofficeonlineorderownerparcelpartnerpeoplerackretailsaleswomansellsellershelvesshopshopkeepersmallstartupstoretabletviruswarehousewholesalewomenworkworkeryoung