 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up Professional two Asian lady with casual look at laptop and tablet meeting check stock inventory system prepare order and plan product shipping to customer. New business start up concept.

T

By Tirachard Kumtanom

  • Stock footage ID: 1083240010
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV15 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
hd00:06Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
young beautiful business woman sitting at a table with tablet in hands
hd00:14young beautiful business woman sitting at a table with tablet in hands
young beautiful business woman sitting at a table with tablet in hands
hd00:17young beautiful business woman sitting at a table with tablet in hands
A confident corporate office woman employee in formal dress holding a coffee mug and laptop in hands walking along the street. An attractive and beautiful businesswoman outside commercial complex.
4k00:20A confident corporate office woman employee in formal dress holding a coffee mug and laptop in hands walking along the street. An attractive and beautiful businesswoman outside commercial complex.
Handshake, closing the deal, young two men professionals in the nice office next to the window.
hd00:13Handshake, closing the deal, young two men professionals in the nice office next to the window.
young beautiful business woman sitting at a table with tablet in hands
hd00:12young beautiful business woman sitting at a table with tablet in hands
Young business woman goes in the office building. On the way to work, she has lunch. She is afraid of being late, so sometimes looks at her wristwatch.She holds a briefcase with documents and a laptop
hd00:18Young business woman goes in the office building. On the way to work, she has lunch. She is afraid of being late, so sometimes looks at her wristwatch.She holds a briefcase with documents and a laptop
two asian japanese businesswoman in smart casual suit meeting in coffee shop. Attractive women worker partners talking about new project on digital tablet computer. young office ladies discuss plan
4k00:17two asian japanese businesswoman in smart casual suit meeting in coffee shop. Attractive women worker partners talking about new project on digital tablet computer. young office ladies discuss plan
Same model in other videos
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
4k00:19Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:16Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
4k00:28Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
4k00:17Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
Young Asia businesswoman using laptop talk to colleague about plan in video call meeting while work from home at living room. Self-isolation, social distancing, quarantine for corona virus prevention.
4k00:18Young Asia businesswoman using laptop talk to colleague about plan in video call meeting while work from home at living room. Self-isolation, social distancing, quarantine for corona virus prevention.

Related video keywords