0
Stock video
Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083239431
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|936.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Hipster engineer works with blueprint. Shoot from above. Young architectural engineer working in office. Bearded man in glasses makes sketches. Loft style, minimalistic interior, drawings on the table
4k00:07Top view of creative business team working at modern office. Colleagues talking, smiling, high five with each other.
4k00:10Zoom out time-lapse of male employee handsome hipster in trendy clothing working with laptop busy with project in office. Coworkers are moving around.
hd00:22African american and caucasian businessmen talking in loft office, diverse colleagues joking laughing in friendly easygoing coworking atmosphere, good relations at workplace, making friends at work
hd00:24Young Casual business people using computer in the office. Three colleagues working together on an innovative product design in creative studio. Brainstorm, manager showing new startup. Slow motion
4k00:24Business meeting at loft shared space. Multiethnic team talking, woman manager giving direction to people. Top view.
4k00:17Energetic dancing of a happy girl. Pretty young woman dancing in kitchen and listening music. Beautiful woman listening to music on smartphone. Young female dancing and using cellphone
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Stylish Asian Business woman using digital tablet in boardroom of trendy shared office space red brick interior
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:17Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
4k00:17Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
4k00:12Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:14Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:09Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
4k00:14Top view happy funny caucasian young guy in pajamas jumping and falling on bed, relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle. Take a rest and pause and fall asleep
Related video keywords
activityadultaloneattractiveaudiophilecaucasiancooldreamsdrum kitdrummerecstasyemotionemotionalenergyexpressionfancyfreestylefungesturesgrimaceguyhappinesshappyhavehipsterhomehouseindoorsjoykicksknocksleisurelistensloftmalemanmelomaniacmusicmusic loverpersonplayfulplayingpleasureportraitrhythmroomroutinesocialstyleyoung