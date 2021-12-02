0
Stock video
A farmer woman walks through a wheat field at sunset, looking at the harvest of green wheat ears. Agricultural business. A field of ripening wheat in summer. A young business lady inspects her field.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083239416
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|389.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:24free girl run fun across the wheat field in the park. agriculture kid children dream concept. girl farmer hands to sides runs across the wheat field. happy free girl run in park agricultural land
hd00:09HD Video clip of African woman farmer in traditional clothes standing in a field of crops, wheat or barley, in Africa at sunset or sunrise
hd00:25Farmer woman with tablet working in wheat field during harvesting by a combine, she controls the harvesting process. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Concept of technology in agriculture
4k00:20Portrait shot of attractive young Caucasian woman in hat standing in green field, smiling cheerfully to camera and giving thumb up. Female farmer with smile outdoors in summer. Camera zooming out.
hd00:15Happy cute family, children in the park. Beautiful sunset on a wheat field. Happy dream child on father's shoulders in wheat field. Walk in the park Happy cute family is dreaming in the park. Teamwork
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:18Close-up of woman's hand running through poppies field, crane shot. Slow motion 120 fps. Filmed in 4K DCi resolution. Girl's hand touching red poppy flowers closeup. Love nature concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Close-up of woman's hand running through organic wheat field, steadicam shot. Slow motion. Girl's hand touching wheat ears closeup. Sun lens flare. Sustainable harvest concept.
4k00:12Cinematic close up shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
4k00:19Cinematic shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:25A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
4k00:22Healthy beautiful girl is engaged in fitness, jogging in country. training jogging. Free young woman runs in summer in park at dawn listens to music with headphones. Jogger girl breathes fresh air
4k00:15child is crying in park in arms of mom. Mommy soothes baby. family mother and child with tears in their eyes hugs their mother, emotionally. loving young mother hugs and soothes her little daughter.
4k00:28A woman power engineer in white helmet inspects power line using data from electrical sensors on a tablet. High voltage electrical lines at sunset. Distribution and supply of electricity. clean energy
4k00:26a lonely happy man stood and watched sunrise. free tourist woman looking at sun enjoying landscape. girl traveler with backpack stands on top of mountain in rays of sunset. hiker is enjoying nature.
4k00:30Woman farmer walks through a wheat field at sunset, touching green ears of wheat with his hands. Hand farmer is touching ears of wheat on field in sun, inspecting her harvest. Agricultural business.
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultureagriculture fieldagronomistbarleybreadbusinessbusinesswomancereal fieldcountrycountrysidecropearsfarmfarmerfarmingfieldfoodgirlgraingreengroundgrowthhandharvestharvestinglandlandscapeleaflifemanmaturationnatureownerplantrestruralryeseasonskyspikesspringstemsummersunsunnysunsettouchwheatwoman