0
Stock video
Silhouette Happy family of farmers with a child walk in a wheat field at sunset. The child is in the arms of dad, a happy childhood. Dad mom, daughter walk holding hands in the summer in the park.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083238636
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|60.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
hd00:12Silhouette of happy family at sunset plants tree. Senior farmer with children is planting tree. Silhouette of farmer family at sunset. Happy family with shovel and watering pad planting plant in soil
hd00:34Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life
hd00:15Happy cute family, children in the park. Beautiful sunset on a wheat field. Happy dream child on father's shoulders in wheat field. Walk in the park Happy cute family is dreaming in the park. Teamwork
hd00:18silhouette of father and son playing and enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun, tossing up, throwing son in air
4k00:20Rear view: A friendly family with a young son is going to plant a tree. Carry a seedling, shovel and watering can. Silhouettes in a beautiful field on a sunset background
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:25A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
4k00:30little daughter jumping holding hands of dad and mom in park on background of sun. Family concept. child plays with dad and mom on field in sunset light. Walking with small kid in nature.
4k00:22Healthy beautiful girl is engaged in fitness, jogging in country. training jogging. Free young woman runs in summer in park at dawn listens to music with headphones. Jogger girl breathes fresh air
4k00:09happy child and father are playing in field of ripening wheat. little daughter on fathers shoulders. baby boy and dad travel on field. kid and parent play in nature. happy family and childhood concept
4k00:15child is crying in park in arms of mom. Mommy soothes baby. family mother and child with tears in their eyes hugs their mother, emotionally. loving young mother hugs and soothes her little daughter.
4k00:28A woman power engineer in white helmet inspects power line using data from electrical sensors on a tablet. High voltage electrical lines at sunset. Distribution and supply of electricity. clean energy
Related video keywords
agricultureautumnbaby hugcarefreechildchildhood happinesscutedaddaughterdreamears of wheateducationfamilyfarmerfarmersfatherfieldfreedomgirlgohappy family in the parkhappy family walkholding handsholidayholidayshugskidkindlifelovemanmommotherparentsparkplayrecreationsilhouettesmilespring naturesummer sunsetsuntogethertravelvacationwalkweekendwheatwoman