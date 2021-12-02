 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The cave was built as a place of worship for Asians. The same area as beautiful mountains and temples in Thailand.

c

By common human

  • Stock footage ID: 1083238201
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP490.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Related stock videos

Iceberg falls from ice shelf.
hd00:17Iceberg falls from ice shelf.
Aerial of majestic cliffs 1
hd00:07Aerial of majestic cliffs 1
CLOSE UP: Walking through the corridors of Antelope canyon
hd00:25CLOSE UP: Walking through the corridors of Antelope canyon
Antelope Canyon
hd00:11Antelope Canyon
Water Dripping on a Speleothem in the Cave. Close up of Drops. Water Drips, Seeps, Condenses, Flows Speleothems Take Various Forms in the Cave of Nimara, Marmaris, Turkey.
hd00:11Water Dripping on a Speleothem in the Cave. Close up of Drops. Water Drips, Seeps, Condenses, Flows Speleothems Take Various Forms in the Cave of Nimara, Marmaris, Turkey.
Soaring aerial view above the Dead Sea Scroll caves in Qumran, Israel. Filmed using a DJI Inspire drone.
4k00:47Soaring aerial view above the Dead Sea Scroll caves in Qumran, Israel. Filmed using a DJI Inspire drone.
Fire in a ventilating shaft
hd00:10Fire in a ventilating shaft
Petra, Jordan
hd00:15Petra, Jordan

Related video keywords