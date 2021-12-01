0
Stock video
A child, a son sits on the shoulders of dad, they play together, travel through the park in the summer at sunset. Happy family resting outdoors, father and son. Childhood concept, dreams in nature
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083237586
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|294.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
4k00:21girl wants to become pilot and astronaut. Slow motion. Happy girl runs with a toy airplane on field in the sunset light. children play toy airplane. teenager dreams of flying and becoming pilot.
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:09Dad hands holding spinning little happy smiling cute son playing together at nature countryside POV shot carefree family enjoying weekend relaxing having good time outdoor high angle
4k00:10A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
hd00:17Happy family of children playing with a ball in park. Happy kid are run. Children run after ball in park. Happy family of children at sunset in park, having fun playing with a ball. Kid dream team.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:19Mother swinging little girl around Happy family on the beach holding hands sat sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:15hands on keyboard. business man, entrepreneur working on laptop at home. close-up. male professional with help of computer, works well. Freelancer busy worker working with modern laptop device.
4k00:30Happy Young Family with child walking on summer field. Healthy mother, father and little daughter girl enjoying nature together, outdoors. Slow motion. 4K UHD video. come with me hand in hand
4k00:12Little daughter plays and sits on the daddy's neck. Cute little child with pleasure rides his father on horseback in park. Carefree dad and daughter take a walk on the day off. Happy healthy family
4k00:27Enamored man and woman dance in bright rays of sun in field on meadow. carefree family dancing at sunset on beach. Happy guy and woman waltz in evening in a summer park. happy free people.
4k00:14Son sits on father's neck, play pilot, fly superhero. Happy dad and little child play, fantasize on the plane with the child. I dream of flying with my dad. Happy family resting in the park
4k00:19Dad throws up a happy daughter in blue sky. Father and little child play, laugh and hug together. happy family travels. Baby in the arms of the parent. Dad day off. The concept of a happy family
Related video keywords
activeadorableautumnbabyboycarrychildchildhooddaddaddydreamseducationfamilyfantasiesfreedomfungamegohappinesshappyhappy family in the parkhappy family walkhealthjoykidkindlifelittle sonlovemannatureoffspringparentparents carepark springpeople carefreeplayplaygroundplayingraising a sonrelationshipsilhouetteskysmallsummer fieldsummer vacationtendernesstogetherwalkyoung father