0
Stock video
Woman traveler traveling with phone in summer. An active caucasian woman with a backpack walks and holds a smartphone navigator in her hand. The traveler travels on a country road, ecotourism, hiking.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083236692
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|359.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10young multi ethnic friends longboarding together riding skateboard cruising downhill on countryside road having fun enjoying relaxed summer vacation
hd00:10Young Woman Standing Yoga Pose on top of Mountain. Reaching the Top. Healthy Active Lifestyle.
hd00:15SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Woman standing firmly on inflatable SUP board and paddling. Hands pushing and pulling the paddle through shining water surface and propelling paddleboard on sunny morning
4k00:16Young Man Climbing Up Difficult Mountain Rock Slope Adversity Difficulty Danger On The Road To Success Resilience Not Giving Up Concept Aerial Flight
hd00:06Hiker with Backpack Hiking on top of a mountain with sun flares. Young Woman Healthy Active Lifestyle. Adventure in Nature.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Smiling biracial woman taking photo in forest during hiking in countryside. healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor leisure time.
4k00:18Rear view of mixed race woman running from beach into the sea carrying surfboard. healthy active lifestyle, close to nature.
4k00:16Biracial woman wearing sportswear and meditating in forest. healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor leisure time.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:25A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
4k00:22Healthy beautiful girl is engaged in fitness, jogging in country. training jogging. Free young woman runs in summer in park at dawn listens to music with headphones. Jogger girl breathes fresh air
4k00:15child is crying in park in arms of mom. Mommy soothes baby. family mother and child with tears in their eyes hugs their mother, emotionally. loving young mother hugs and soothes her little daughter.
4k00:28A woman power engineer in white helmet inspects power line using data from electrical sensors on a tablet. High voltage electrical lines at sunset. Distribution and supply of electricity. clean energy
4k00:26a lonely happy man stood and watched sunrise. free tourist woman looking at sun enjoying landscape. girl traveler with backpack stands on top of mountain in rays of sunset. hiker is enjoying nature.
4k00:30Woman farmer walks through a wheat field at sunset, touching green ears of wheat with his hands. Hand farmer is touching ears of wheat on field in sun, inspecting her harvest. Agricultural business.
Related video keywords
activeadultadventureautumnbeautifulbloggercarefreecommunicationdirt roaddreamecosystemenvironmentexplorationextremefemalefootforestfreefreedomgirlgohikerhikingholiday makerjourneylandscapeleisure activitymodernmountainnatureonlineoutdoorpathroadslow motionspringsummertechnologytouristtrailtraveltravelertrekkingunity with natureviewwalkingwellbeingwomanyoung