0
Stock video
The farmer's hand touches the wheat germ on the fertile land. Environmental protection in agriculture. Farmer's female hand checks seedlings of grain in agriculture. Environmental protection concepts
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083236296
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|88.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:36agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
4k00:15Farmer holding soil in hands at sunset. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing wheat.
4k00:14Top view: Farmer holding soil in hands close-up. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing wheat.
hd00:28agriculture corn. environmental protection. girl farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect agriculture eco concept
4k00:19Eco friendly sustainable farming concept, young beautiful woman brushing her hand through golden wheat crops at sunset with a windmill generating clean energy in the background
hd00:30young happy couple is taken by the hand and runs into the open field of Golden wheat, the silhouette with dramatic clouds
4k00:09Farmer Or Gardener checking the quality of the soil in his garden. Farmer hands touching soil on field. Man is checking soil quality before sowing wheat
Related video keywords
agribusinessagriculturalagricultureagriculture farmagronomistautumncountrysidecropsecologyenvironmentalfarmfarmerfarmers handfarmingfarming businessfieldfoodgrassgreen plantgreen wheatgrowgrowinggrowth healthyhandhandsharvesthealthindustrylandlprotectmannaturalnatureorganicorganic foodseedlingssoilspringsprout plantationsproutssummersunsunsettouchwheatwomanworkworkeryoung cropyoung plant