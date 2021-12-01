 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The farmer's hand touches the wheat germ on the fertile land. Environmental protection in agriculture. Farmer's female hand checks seedlings of grain in agriculture. Environmental protection concepts

Z

By Zoteva

  • Stock footage ID: 1083236296
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV88.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
hd00:36agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
Farmer holding soil in hands at sunset. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing wheat.
4k00:15Farmer holding soil in hands at sunset. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing wheat.
Top view: Farmer holding soil in hands close-up. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing wheat.
4k00:14Top view: Farmer holding soil in hands close-up. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing wheat.
agriculture corn. environmental protection. girl farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect agriculture eco concept
hd00:28agriculture corn. environmental protection. girl farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect agriculture eco concept
Eco friendly sustainable farming concept, young beautiful woman brushing her hand through golden wheat crops at sunset with a windmill generating clean energy in the background
4k00:19Eco friendly sustainable farming concept, young beautiful woman brushing her hand through golden wheat crops at sunset with a windmill generating clean energy in the background
young happy couple is taken by the hand and runs into the open field of Golden wheat, the silhouette with dramatic clouds
hd00:30young happy couple is taken by the hand and runs into the open field of Golden wheat, the silhouette with dramatic clouds
Farmer Or Gardener checking the quality of the soil in his garden. Farmer hands touching soil on field. Man is checking soil quality before sowing wheat
4k00:09Farmer Or Gardener checking the quality of the soil in his garden. Farmer hands touching soil on field. Man is checking soil quality before sowing wheat
Woman's hand brushing through golden field of wheat at sunset with an eco friendly wind turbine in the background.
4k00:07Woman's hand brushing through golden field of wheat at sunset with an eco friendly wind turbine in the background.

Related video keywords