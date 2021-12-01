0
Stock video
Flying Over Arizona Near Phoenix - Desert Mountain Landscape
e
- Stock footage ID: 1083233665
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|241.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|78.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Aerial footage of North Mountain in Phoenix and Scottsdale in Arizona, USA and Interstate 51 facing North surrounded by desert mountain.
4k00:08Drone Aerial Shot of Traffic and Cars Moving Quickly Through Desert Highway Road Near Sand, Clay Mountains, Cactus, Clouds, and Warm Weather at Public Park Near Phoenix, Arizona
4k00:14Drone Aerial Shot of Traffic and Cars Moving Quickly Through Desert Highway Road Near Sand, Clay Mountains, Cactus, Clouds, and Warm Weather at Public Park Near Phoenix, Arizona