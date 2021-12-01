0
Stock video
Dad is a freelancer working at home at the computer, mom is playing with the child. Home office, modern education for children. Family working at home on laptop. Child with digital tablet.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083233563
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|508.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|73.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Man working from home with laptop during quarantine. Home office and parenthood at same time. Exhausted parent with hyperactive child. Chaos with kids during isolation
4k00:14Hispanic indian dad father businessman remote working online sitting at kitchen table using laptop and phone with his wife and teen daughter at home office. Virtual home office, distance job in India.
4k00:09Cute Children Play By Musical Instruments. Kids Prevent Their Father Working On A Laptop. Teenagers Make Noise In The Apartment. Interior Of A Cozy Living Room With Furniture.
4k00:16Focused father with laptop working at home, sitting on floor and using computer while two kids drawing and getting naughty in background. Working at home and parenthood concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Happy family of farmers with child, are walking on wheat field. Slow motion. mom, dad and child walk hand in hand. Healthy mother, father and little daughter enjoying nature together, outdoors.
4k00:15hands on keyboard. business man, entrepreneur working on laptop at home. close-up. male professional with help of computer, works well. Freelancer busy worker working with modern laptop device.
4k00:30Happy Young Family with child walking on summer field. Healthy mother, father and little daughter girl enjoying nature together, outdoors. Slow motion. 4K UHD video. come with me hand in hand
4k00:12Little daughter plays and sits on the daddy's neck. Cute little child with pleasure rides his father on horseback in park. Carefree dad and daughter take a walk on the day off. Happy healthy family
4k00:27Enamored man and woman dance in bright rays of sun in field on meadow. carefree family dancing at sunset on beach. Happy guy and woman waltz in evening in a summer park. happy free people.
4k00:14Son sits on father's neck, play pilot, fly superhero. Happy dad and little child play, fantasize on the plane with the child. I dream of flying with my dad. Happy family resting in the park
4k00:19Dad throws up a happy daughter in blue sky. Father and little child play, laugh and hug together. happy family travels. Baby in the arms of the parent. Dad day off. The concept of a happy family
Related video keywords
babyboredboybusinessbusinessmancarechildchildhoodcommunicationcomputercooperationcoviddaddaughterdigital tableteducationepidemicfamilyfatherfreelancefreelancergirlhappy familyhomeindoorsinfantinternetisolationkidlaptoplittlemanmodernmommothermultitaskingonlineplayremote businessroomself-isolationsmartphonesonstudiestechnologytogetherworkwork from homeworker