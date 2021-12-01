 
Stock video

Travelers climb a rock in the winter forest. Hikers, climbers man, woman stretch out their hands, help climb to the top of the hill. The business team is winning. Business people teamwork.

By Zoteva

  • Stock footage ID: 1083232930
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV379.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV74.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.7 MB

