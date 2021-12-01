 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a beautiful blonde woman in a light dress on a background of dark green foliage. Slow motion 4K. Emotions

Y

By YAROSLOVE_PHOTO_VIDEO

  • Stock footage ID: 1083229312
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV230.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Related stock videos

Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
4k00:11Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
A CloseUp Of A Young Woman's Eyes, She Stares Into Camera, Then Her Eyes Brighten As She Smiles
hd00:13A CloseUp Of A Young Woman's Eyes, She Stares Into Camera, Then Her Eyes Brighten As She Smiles
attractive young bride with white hair in a wedding dress walks or runs on the mountain, ha background of mountains and rocks landscape, dramatic sky. slow motion
hd00:12attractive young bride with white hair in a wedding dress walks or runs on the mountain, ha background of mountains and rocks landscape, dramatic sky. slow motion
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful blonde girl smiling, showing her perfect white teeth
hd00:29SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful blonde girl smiling, showing her perfect white teeth
Charming granddaughter running down the street to beloved grandmother with blonde hair, hugging. Nice family relationships. Outdoors. Summertime. Flowerbed
hd00:20Charming granddaughter running down the street to beloved grandmother with blonde hair, hugging. Nice family relationships. Outdoors. Summertime. Flowerbed
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful young woman with perfect white teeth starts laughing
hd00:22SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful young woman with perfect white teeth starts laughing
people in the park. happy family mom and daughter little girl motherhood concept. mother with her baby daughter holding in his arms outdoor at summer park. happy family. Child sitting on her mom
hd00:20people in the park. happy family mom and daughter little girl motherhood concept. mother with her baby daughter holding in his arms outdoor at summer park. happy family. Child sitting on her mom
Happy smiling woman dancing and having fun on a Green Screen, Chroma Key.
4k00:14Happy smiling woman dancing and having fun on a Green Screen, Chroma Key.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
4k00:17Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
4k00:16Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
4k00:11Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
Close up portrait of Woman Climber at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl trekking in Romsdalen Valley Norway Slow Motion
4k00:16Close up portrait of Woman Climber at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl trekking in Romsdalen Valley Norway Slow Motion
Same model in other videos
Portrait of a young woman in a denim suit with white headphones listens to music in nature. Slow motion 4K. Sounds
4k00:14Portrait of a young woman in a denim suit with white headphones listens to music in nature. Slow motion 4K. Sounds
Portrait of a young woman in a denim suit with white headphones listens to music in nature. Slow motion 4K. Sounds
4k00:18Portrait of a young woman in a denim suit with white headphones listens to music in nature. Slow motion 4K. Sounds
View through the dry grass to a portrait of a blonde woman in a red dress in a field. Slow motion 4K
4k00:15View through the dry grass to a portrait of a blonde woman in a red dress in a field. Slow motion 4K
A young blonde woman in a denim suit sits on a wooden bench listens to music in white large headphones. Slow motion 4K
4k00:16A young blonde woman in a denim suit sits on a wooden bench listens to music in white large headphones. Slow motion 4K
Young blonde woman in denim suit with USA flag on nature. Independence Day. Solow Motion 4K
4k00:24Young blonde woman in denim suit with USA flag on nature. Independence Day. Solow Motion 4K
Portrait of a young woman near dark green foliage on nature in the forest. Slow motion 4K
4k00:20Portrait of a young woman near dark green foliage on nature in the forest. Slow motion 4K
Portrait of young cheerful woman in green plants outdoors in summer
4k00:14Portrait of young cheerful woman in green plants outdoors in summer
Portrait of a young beautiful blonde woman in a denim suit against a background of green foliage. Summer relaxation
4k00:12Portrait of a young beautiful blonde woman in a denim suit against a background of green foliage. Summer relaxation

Related video keywords