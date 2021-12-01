0
Stock video
Portrait of a young woman in a denim suit with white headphones listens to music in nature. Slow motion 4K. Sounds
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1083228769
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|160.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Smiling overjoyed beautiful brunette young woman in denim jacket white t-shirt posing doing winner gesture, say Yes isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept
hd00:11Little fun blonde kid teen teenager girl 12-13 years old in denim jacket white t-shirt posing isolated on yellow background studio People childhood lifestyle concept Dancing waving hand fooling around
4k00:09Side view of surprised amazed young woman 20s in denim jacket isolated on yellow background studio. People lifestyle concept. Turns around camera say wow omg cover mouth showing thumbs up like gesture
4k00:17Trendy millennial hipster teenager woman in denim jeans rides bicycle next to beach on warm autumn day in sunset light,wheels and cranks spin when she pushes on pedals in white shoes
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Portrait of a beautiful blonde woman in a light dress on a background of dark green foliage. Slow motion 4K. Emotions
4k00:18Portrait of a young woman in a denim suit with white headphones listens to music in nature. Slow motion 4K. Sounds
4k00:15View through the dry grass to a portrait of a blonde woman in a red dress in a field. Slow motion 4K
4k00:16A young blonde woman in a denim suit sits on a wooden bench listens to music in white large headphones. Slow motion 4K