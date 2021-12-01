0
Stock video
A beautiful young woman in a dark bathing suit stands near the water. Cheerful portrait of a woman in black glasses. Relax on vacation in the summer. Swimming in the water
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1083227398
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|245.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
hd00:12Close up back view young woman opening curtain lace standing in luxury apartment home or hotel looking through window enjoying wellbeing light city skyscrapers morning close up slow motion
4k00:11Young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life, youth and happiness. Watching the sunset with beautiful landscape
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
4k00:18woman relaxing in swimming pool at luxury hotel spa enjoying beautiful sunset view of ocean mediterranean travel holiday resort 4k
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
hd00:15Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19beautiful woman walking on beach looking back at camera smiling steadicam slow motion shot RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:10A young wet woman in a black dress stands in the dark water. Portrait of a beautiful woman with emotion. Nature and relaxation. Summer rest
4k00:11Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:26Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:12Young woman wet in a black swimsuit under the shower near the beach on vacation. Summer relaxation in nature. Wash under water. Portrait with emotions
4k00:14Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Young woman in a swimsuit in the water wears dark glasses with emotion on her face. SLOW MOTION 4K. Relaxation in the summer by the sea