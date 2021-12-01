 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home

d

By denis kalinichenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083227074
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV126.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
Caring elderly grandma wife holding hand supporting senior grandpa husband give empathy care love, old married grandparents couple together two man and woman hope understanding concept, close up view
4k00:07Caring elderly grandma wife holding hand supporting senior grandpa husband give empathy care love, old married grandparents couple together two man and woman hope understanding concept, close up view
Happy middle aged family couple meeting female real estate agent, financial advisor or lawyer, discussing contract details, making agreement at office. Satisfied client shaking hands with saleswoman.
hd00:25Happy middle aged family couple meeting female real estate agent, financial advisor or lawyer, discussing contract details, making agreement at office. Satisfied client shaking hands with saleswoman.
Diverse business team and old woman mentor leader brainstorm on paperwork talk engaged in teamwork at corporate briefing, senior boss explain new project plan training staff people at group meeting
hd00:28Diverse business team and old woman mentor leader brainstorm on paperwork talk engaged in teamwork at corporate briefing, senior boss explain new project plan training staff people at group meeting
Mature old female company leader negotiator handshake male business partner or client make work deal formal agreement shake hands sitting at negotiation table express gratitude at team office meeting
hd00:16Mature old female company leader negotiator handshake male business partner or client make work deal formal agreement shake hands sitting at negotiation table express gratitude at team office meeting
Helpful old female mentor teacher coach teach intern student talk instruct help young trainee with computer work, mature executive manager explain online project to worker learn new skills in office
hd00:12Helpful old female mentor teacher coach teach intern student talk instruct help young trainee with computer work, mature executive manager explain online project to worker learn new skills in office
Confident happy mature older 60s woman retail seller, entrepreneur, clothing store small business owner, supervisor looking at camera standing arms crossed in delivery shipping warehouse, portrait.
4k00:15Confident happy mature older 60s woman retail seller, entrepreneur, clothing store small business owner, supervisor looking at camera standing arms crossed in delivery shipping warehouse, portrait.
Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home. 60s businesswoman video conference calling in virtual chat
4k00:19Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home. 60s businesswoman video conference calling in virtual chat

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:09Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Same model in other videos
Portrait of Beautiful Senior Woman gently Applying Under Eye Face Cream. Elderly Lady Makes Her Skin Soft, Wrinkle Free with Natural anti-aging Cosmetics
4k00:19Portrait of Beautiful Senior Woman gently Applying Under Eye Face Cream. Elderly Lady Makes Her Skin Soft, Wrinkle Free with Natural anti-aging Cosmetics
Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home
4k00:21Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home
Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home
4k00:19Senior mature older woman watching business training, online webinar on laptop computer remote working or social distance learning from home
Middle age female doctor using laptop, writing notes with stethoscope on table. Healthcare concept. Medical doctor writing and taking notes
4k00:16Middle age female doctor using laptop, writing notes with stethoscope on table. Healthcare concept. Medical doctor writing and taking notes
A middle-aged female doctor talks to a video conference patient. Telemedicine, online patient consultation
4k00:14A middle-aged female doctor talks to a video conference patient. Telemedicine, online patient consultation
Happy old senior grey-haired woman grandmother to web cam video conference calling family
4k00:10Happy old senior grey-haired woman grandmother to web cam video conference calling family
Happy old senior grey-haired woman grandmother to web cam video conference calling family
4k00:18Happy old senior grey-haired woman grandmother to web cam video conference calling family
Happy old senior grey-haired woman grandmother to web cam video conference calling family
4k00:16Happy old senior grey-haired woman grandmother to web cam video conference calling family

Related video keywords