0
Stock video
Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1083226990
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|136.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
4k00:11Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:08Free Happy Young Hiker Woman in green raincoat looking up with raised arms enjoying calm rainy day in the nature breathing fresh air, hair blowing in wind, People Mountains Freedom Concept, Happiness
hd00:13Young couple hiking stand on a mountain peak above the clouds and take a selfie portrait, sun shining over the mountains. Beautiful sunbeam effect making an idyllic landscape.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Portrait of a bride in wedding dress with flowers in a sunny park. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:17Independent Woman smiling with Red hair blowing in wind Close up portrait looking at sunset over ocean Young Girl Slow Motion
Same model in other videos
4k00:10A young wet woman in a black dress stands in the dark water. Portrait of a beautiful woman with emotion. Nature and relaxation. Summer rest
4k00:21A beautiful young woman in a dark bathing suit stands near the water. Cheerful portrait of a woman in black glasses. Relax on vacation in the summer. Swimming in the water
4k00:26Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:12Young woman wet in a black swimsuit under the shower near the beach on vacation. Summer relaxation in nature. Wash under water. Portrait with emotions
4k00:14Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Young woman in a swimsuit in the water wears dark glasses with emotion on her face. SLOW MOTION 4K. Relaxation in the summer by the sea
Related video keywords
25-30 years4kadultbeachbeautifulbeautycaucasiancheerfulclose-upenergyfemalefungirlglowinghappinesshappyhealthyholidayjoyjoyfullaughinglifestylelookingnatureoceanone personoutdoorspeoplepersonportraitreal timesandseaskysmilestandingsummersunto cameratourismtouristtraveltropicalvacationvitalitywaterwomanwomenyoung