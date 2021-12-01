0
Stock video
Young woman wet in a black swimsuit under the shower near the beach on vacation. Summer relaxation in nature. Wash under water. Portrait with emotions
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1083226297
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|141.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
hd00:20Multirace interracial mexican theme party concept - attractive turkish latina european people dancing on the city street, lens flare sun shining
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Same model in other videos
4k00:10A young wet woman in a black dress stands in the dark water. Portrait of a beautiful woman with emotion. Nature and relaxation. Summer rest
4k00:21A beautiful young woman in a dark bathing suit stands near the water. Cheerful portrait of a woman in black glasses. Relax on vacation in the summer. Swimming in the water
4k00:11Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:26Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:14Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Young woman in a swimsuit in the water wears dark glasses with emotion on her face. SLOW MOTION 4K. Relaxation in the summer by the sea
Related video keywords
adultbeachbeautifulbikinifemalefitnessfungirlhappinesshappyhealthhealthyholidayhotladyleisurelifestylelookingmodelnatureoceanoutdooroutdoorspersonportraitpracticeprettyrecreationrelaxrelaxationseasummersunsetsuntansurftantour tourismtraveltropicalvacationwarmwaterwomanworkoutyogayoungyoung adultyoung womanzanzibar