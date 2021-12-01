0
Stock video
Chopping garlic on a wooden board for cooking.
r
By ranimiro
- Stock footage ID: 1083225829
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|42.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10high quality pizza typical Italian food with Italian mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce freshly harvested, with a fragrant basil leaf.Concept of: italian food, italy, restaurants and tradition.
4k00:13high quality pizza typical Italian food with Italian mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce freshly harvested, with a fragrant basil leaf.Concept of: italian food, italy, restaurant pizza tradition.
4k00:12high quality pizza typical Italian food with Italian mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce freshly harvested, with a fragrant basil leaf.Concept of: italian food, italy, restaurant pizza tradition
4k00:11high quality pizza typical Italian food with Italian mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato sauce freshly harvested, with a fragrant basil leaf.Concept of: italian food, italy, restaurant pizza tradition
hd00:19Chef shreds garlic on the wooden board near the grill's fire, makinf of salad, vegetable meal, vitamins in daily food, cooking outdoors
Related video keywords
aromaticboardchefchopchopping garlicclose-upcookingcopy spacecuisineculinarycutcutting boarddietfingersflavorfoodfreshgarlicgarlic isolatedgarlic saucegreenhandshealthhealthyhouseingredientingredientskitchenknifenaturalnutritionpeelpreparationpreparingproduceprofessionalrawrestaurantsectionsliceslicingsmellspicespicytastevegetablevegetablesvegetarianwoodwooden