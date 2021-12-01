0
Stock video
Car element repair with putty
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083225463
Video clip length: 00:52FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|339.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.
hd00:11Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.
hd00:07Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.
hd00:08Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.
hd00:10Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.
4k00:16Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.
4k00:12Infrared drying of car body parts after applying putty and paint on a white off-road vehicle in the body repair shop with red lanterns in the working environment. Concept of: Car Ceramic, Slow Motion.