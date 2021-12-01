0
Stock video
Man give his girlfriend New Year's gift and hugs. Guy passes present box to woman. Young Couple is celebrating Christmas
u
By uralbear
- Stock footage ID: 1083225007
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|487.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young woman meeting up with boyfriend on birthday christmas evening party hugging tightly together swinging on the street. Illumination. Beautiful love couple.
hd00:20Young man surprise his girlfriend with a Christmas gift outdoors at Christmas fair. Shot on RED Epic.
4k00:22Valentine Gift. Happy Young Couple with Valentine's Day or birthday Present. Happy Man giving a gift to his Girlfriend. Love concept. Holiday. Slow motion 240 fps. 4K UHD video
4k00:12While Having Romantic Dinner in the Kitchen. Young Man Proposes to his Beautiful Girfriend. Gives Her a Ring. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
hd00:23Happy husband and wife, caucasian heterosexual couple hugging on sofa while giving gift at home
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Slim young blonde woman in black sports bra and leggings jogging in summer park. Sporty sexy woman running, exercising outdoors at sunrise. Sun lens flare glare, healthy active lifestyle, back view
4k00:09Professional aerial photographers launch drones from hand to take video or photo. Man pilot with controller launch copter aircraft in the sky, take off, and fly up. Pine forest and mountain landscape.
4k00:09Happy parents and kids having fun together with soap bubbles in summer park. Lovely mother and father making lot of bubbles, children trying to catch bubbles flying in air, family playing outdoors
4k00:20Slim young blonde woman in black sports bra and red leggings jogging on promenade, city buildings on background. Sporty sexy woman running, exercising outdoors at sunset. Active lifestyle, back view
4k00:09Family wearing protective masks, on street in city park during coronavirus epidemic, covid-19 outbreak. Mother and father are holding and embracing two daughters in hands on walk during quarantine
4k00:15Parents and kids having fun together with soap bubbles in summer park. Mother with toy gun and father blowing big air bubbles, children trying to catch bubbles flying in air, family playing outdoors
4k00:10Silhouette of happy family standing on beach at sunset and hugging. Mom, dad and two daughters together on vacation, holding hands. Picturesque seascape, holiday, freedom and travel concept
Related video keywords
attractiveboxboyfriendcaucasiancelebratecelebrationcheerfulchristmascoronaviruscoupledecemberdecoratedfamilyfestivegiftgirlgirlfriendgiveguyhandsomehappinesshappyholidayholidayshomehughusbandindoorjoyleisureloveloversmanmarriedmerrynew yearpresentromanceromanticsmilesurprisetogetherwifewinterwomanxmasyoung