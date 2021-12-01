 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Florence Cityscape aerial view, Santa Maria del Fiore and Palazzo Vecchio

L

By LuigiSonnifero

  • Stock footage ID: 1083219082
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.6 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
4k00:15Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
florence skyline seen from an open window aerial day to night timelapse at the sunset to night city lighting up panorama from piazzale michelangelo 4k
4k00:20florence skyline seen from an open window aerial day to night timelapse at the sunset to night city lighting up panorama from piazzale michelangelo 4k
florence aerial shot at sunrise flying over city center cut two
4k00:26florence aerial shot at sunrise flying over city center cut two
Florence, Tuscany, Italy - 21 June 2018. Aerial view on the city and Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore
4k00:23Florence, Tuscany, Italy - 21 June 2018. Aerial view on the city and Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore
Aerial drone close up view of Florence Cathedral, Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore in Firenze, Florence, Italy on a sunny day
hd00:31Aerial drone close up view of Florence Cathedral, Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore in Firenze, Florence, Italy on a sunny day
Aerial drone footage video - panoramic view of Florence
4k00:30Aerial drone footage video - panoramic view of Florence
Aerial view of Florence, tuscany, Italy. Flying over the Florence roofs.
4k00:22Aerial view of Florence, tuscany, Italy. Flying over the Florence roofs.
Establishing shot of Florence, Italy. Sunrise over city
4k00:16Establishing shot of Florence, Italy. Sunrise over city

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Tilt-up: Beautiful Cityscape with Famous Duomo - Florence, Italy
4k00:44Aerial Tilt-up: Beautiful Cityscape with Famous Duomo - Florence, Italy

Related video keywords