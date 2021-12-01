0
Stock video
Many presents for Christmas and New Year. Christmas background.
r
By ranimiro
- Stock footage ID: 1083218965
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|28.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related video keywords
backgroundboxcardcartcelebratecelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas cardchristmas decorationchristmas ornamentsclose-upcolorcolorfulcopydecemberdecordecoratedecorationdecorativedesignfestivalfestivegiftgift boxesgiftsgivinghappyholidaymarketmerrymoneynew year backgroundnew year partyobjectspackagepaperpartypresentreligionreligion backgroundreligion christianreligion symbolshinyshoppingspacesurprisetraditionaltreewrappedyear