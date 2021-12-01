0
Stock video
4k Drone footage flight over the mountain lake in Austria
M
By MARROS-Team
- Stock footage ID: 1083218110
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|105.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
4k00:30Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
hd00:17Silhouette of backpacker walking towards the edge of a rocky peak to contemplate the beautiful panorama of the Huascaran National Park. Slow motion
4k00:16Dynamic shot of cracked soil ground of dried lake or river in mountains. Land destroyed by erosion and global warming - ecological issues concept 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:15Woman with arms raised by lake looking at snowy mountain view lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape Girl wearing yellow jacket enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Norway
4k00:38Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.