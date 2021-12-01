 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

4k Drone footage flight over the mountain lake in Austria

M

By MARROS-Team

  • Stock footage ID: 1083218110
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV105.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.8 MB

Related stock videos

Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
Chunk of glacier collapsing into the lake Argentino on the patagonian region. Slow motion.
hd00:28Chunk of glacier collapsing into the lake Argentino on the patagonian region. Slow motion.
Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
4k00:30Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
Calving a glacier
hd00:30Calving a glacier
Silhouette of backpacker walking towards the edge of a rocky peak to contemplate the beautiful panorama of the Huascaran National Park. Slow motion
hd00:17Silhouette of backpacker walking towards the edge of a rocky peak to contemplate the beautiful panorama of the Huascaran National Park. Slow motion
Perito Moreno glacier calving falling down in Patagonia Argentina in slow motion
hd00:33Perito Moreno glacier calving falling down in Patagonia Argentina in slow motion
Dynamic shot of cracked soil ground of dried lake or river in mountains. Land destroyed by erosion and global warming - ecological issues concept 4k footage
4k00:16Dynamic shot of cracked soil ground of dried lake or river in mountains. Land destroyed by erosion and global warming - ecological issues concept 4k footage
Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Woman with arms raised by lake looking at snowy mountain view lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape Girl wearing yellow jacket enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Norway
4k00:15Woman with arms raised by lake looking at snowy mountain view lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape Girl wearing yellow jacket enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Norway
Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:38Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Pan Left to Right: Woman Walking UP the Cold Watery Area of Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska With Ice Formed Above
4k00:15Pan Left to Right: Woman Walking UP the Cold Watery Area of Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska With Ice Formed Above

Related video keywords