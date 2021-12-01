 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

People walk with dogs in winter park. ProRes422

W

By WFilm

  • Stock footage ID: 1083214528
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV78.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.4 MB

Related stock videos

Happy young female pet owner look at laptop with basenji dog. Cute adorable puppy look at comedy funny movie. Girl and her dog have fun, talk to family and friends on video chat conference app
4k00:25Happy young female pet owner look at laptop with basenji dog. Cute adorable puppy look at comedy funny movie. Girl and her dog have fun, talk to family and friends on video chat conference app
Customers with dog choosing dry food for dogs in pet store
hd00:07Customers with dog choosing dry food for dogs in pet store
TOP view: Happy woman making snow angels, her pug dog funny running and jumping around
4k00:09TOP view: Happy woman making snow angels, her pug dog funny running and jumping around
Slow Motion Of White Swiss Shepherd Dog And Young Woman Playing In Snow Covered Park
hd00:30Slow Motion Of White Swiss Shepherd Dog And Young Woman Playing In Snow Covered Park
Young happy woman train her border collie dog in snowy winter forest. Doggy wrap itself in blue scarf. Best friends play and having fun. Joyful game and tame. Purebred dog get ready for exhibition.
hd00:07Young happy woman train her border collie dog in snowy winter forest. Doggy wrap itself in blue scarf. Best friends play and having fun. Joyful game and tame. Purebred dog get ready for exhibition.
sled dogs pulling a sledge in mountains in snow storm. Svalbard, Norway
hd00:10sled dogs pulling a sledge in mountains in snow storm. Svalbard, Norway
Little dog is licking face of laughing girl while wearing Christmas antlers sitting on sofa at home. Happy young woman celebrating festive season with yellow dog by christmas tree
4k00:13Little dog is licking face of laughing girl while wearing Christmas antlers sitting on sofa at home. Happy young woman celebrating festive season with yellow dog by christmas tree
Slow Motion Of A Young Woman Running Through Fresh Snow With Her Beautiful White Swiss Shepherd Dog
hd00:30Slow Motion Of A Young Woman Running Through Fresh Snow With Her Beautiful White Swiss Shepherd Dog

Related video keywords